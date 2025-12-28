Buc-ee’s announces mass hiring event for Huber Heights location

Interviews are by invitation only, according to the announcement on Buc-ee’s website. Those interested should apply online, at www.buc-ees.com.

Located at 8000 State Route 235 in Huber Heights, the new store is accepting applications for cashier, deli/food service, grocery, gift, janitorial/cleaning and maintenance positions.

Pay rates vary from $18 to $23 an hour, and benefits include medical, dental and vision insurance, 401k with 100% match up to 6%, and three weeks of paid time off.

The Huber Heights store remains on schedule to open in April, a company representative recently confirmed.

As the city awaits its grand opening, Huber Heights council this month voted to implement a 12-month moratorium to temporarily prevent the development of additional fueling stations in the city.

The moratorium also includes development of new car wash and oil service locations.

City leaders said a moratorium will allow time to consider land use regulations and guidelines for future gas station development while a new zoning code is drafted.

Huber Heights currently has more than 20 gas stations, and last week celebrated the grand opening of the region’s first Wawa fueling center and convenience store, at 4949 Old Troy Pike.

“The good thing is that competition has driven some of the older (fueling) facilities to make sure they start upkeeping, upgrade facades and remodel existing facilities,” Mayor Jeff Gore said recently. “... Ultimately, we do need to take a breath, step back, and let the existing businesses absorb the traffic.”