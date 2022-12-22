JUST IN: DeWine taps Hamilton County prosecutor Deters for state supreme court

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine today appointed Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters to the Ohio Supreme Court, filling the seat left empty after Justice Sharon Kennedy was elected Chief Justice.
“Joe Deters has the right combination of experience, legal knowledge, and passion for public service that will serve the citizens of Ohio well as an associate justice of the Ohio Supreme Court,” DeWine said in a statement. “Joe is a long-serving and well-regarded public servant who is known for his legal intellect, reverence for the rule of law, and his accessibility.”
Deters will be sworn in on Jan. 7 to fill Kennedy’s unexpired term and must run for election in 2024.
Deters is Hamilton County’s longest serving prosecutor, in from 1992-99 and from 2005-present. His break in service from that office came when he was elected and re-elected as Ohio Treasurer in 1998 and 2002. Before service as county prosecutor, he was Hamilton County Clerk of Courts.
“It is the honor of a lifetime to accept this appointment to the Ohio Supreme Court,” said Deters. “I have spent my entire career standing up for victims and protecting the rights of criminal defendants. I appreciate the trust and responsibility that comes with this appointment and look forward to working with my colleagues on the Supreme Court to ensure Ohio’s justice system protects the rights of all Ohioans.”
DeWine’s office described Deters as a “lifelong Cincinnatian.” He has a law degree and undergraduate from the University of Cincinnati and graduated St. Xavier High School.
