Blood, platelet donors sought as Hurricane Ian hits Florida, southeast US

The AABB Interorganizational Task Force on Domestic Disasters and Acts of Terrorism is asking people in unaffected areas to schedule blood and platelet donations as soon as possible. People in the Miami Valley region can call the Community Blood Center at 937-461-3220, visit www.DonorTime.com or use the Donor Time app to make an appointment.

“We are asking all eligible individuals in areas unaffected by this powerful storm to donate blood or platelets now to ensure that every patient who needs this life-saving resource will have it,” said John Hagins, chair of the Task Force. “There is no substitute for blood and no time to waste. Without these donations, lives could be at risk.”