Bengals fan shares superstitions: We are the unsung heroes

Sure, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase deserve credit for helping the Cincinnati Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance in three decades.
But on behalf of many superstitious fans, I want to say we surely are the unsung heroes of the team.
Just once I’d like coach Zac Taylor to say in the postgame news conference: “We couldn’t have done it without Ben. When he started crossing his right fingers instead of his left, we felt it and turned things around.”
I know I’m not the only fan who uses superstitions to help his favorite team, but I thought I’d share some of my tactics … all while hoping it doesn’t mess with my mojo.
Standing or sitting
In the playoff game against the Tennessee Titans, I figured out I needed to stand when the Bengals had the ball and sit when they were on defense. Worked like a charm.
Clothing choices
The last two Bengals losses this season came when I wore their branded clothing. Those now stay in the closet on game day, and I have worn the same plain T-shirt for the regular season win against the Kansas City Chiefs and for all the playoff wins. (Yes, it gets washed.)
Who’s in the room, and where
If you watch a game with certain fans, including me, you’d better watch where you are in the room. If it’s working, you can’t move until the game is over. If it’s not working, time to rotate.
I can neither confirm nor deny that one time when Ohio State was playing well, then started slumping, I picked up my cat and took him out of the room. Hey, it’s a fact that they were doing fine until he strolled in there.
Special snacks
No brainer here. What you eat on game day, and when, influences team chemistry, and your own.
I think my daughters might be able to write a chapter in a book about my superstitions when it comes to sports. I say, “Whatever it takes.”
About the Author