Beavercreek doctor, Cedarville EMS save life of man who collapsed on tennis court

Anesthisiologist John Vitaliti of Beavercreek, and Abe Awabdy, 81, from Cedarville, were playing a tennis match at the Cedarville University tennis courts on July 8 before Awabdy collapsed to the ground.

“We had just gone up one game,” said Vitaliti. “When I turned around, he was lying flat on the ground on his back, unresponsive.”