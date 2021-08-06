AT THE FRAZE TUESDAY: Shinedown back on the road with new album

“Radio is very kind to us and I think we’re very kind to radio,” Myers said. “We weren’t MTV darlings. We weren’t on VH1. We’ve built this thing traveling to radio stations in rental cars, playing at 5:30 in the morning and not saying no to anything. The business has changed so much but, luckily, we got in when that kind of classic radio was still a thing. It still is but it certainly feels like it’s a wanning artform.”

Shinedown has an unmatched streak of placing all 27 of its singles in the Top 5 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart. In August 2020, Shinedown made more Billboard history by being the first band in its 40-year run to place 16 No.1 singles on that same chart.

“I like being respected for good work,” Myers said. “That’s all that really matters to me but it’s not something I’m going to spout off about every five minutes. It’s nice to be noticed for putting the work in but it doesn’t even feel real.

“When it comes to major accolades, as we get older we do take the day to appreciate it,” Myers continued. “You go, ‘Wow, we have the most number ones in the Active Rock Chart in Billboard in the history of the chart.’ You take those things in and then you go, ‘Alright, this is great but what can we do next?’ "

Off the road and back again

In addition to overseeing the production of the “Attention Attention” film, the members of Shinedown used the unexpected time off the road to work on new music. For Myers it was also a time to recharge and spend valuable time with his family.

“It’s been really nice,” he said. “I have a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old so that’s time I’m never going to get again. It was definitely more time at a home than I ever would’ve had without, you know, a global pandemic. I enjoyed having the time to just be dad and turn Shinedown off for a minute. We all needed to turn Shinedown off for a minute.

“Brent never really feels that way but I feel like it really helped us,” Myers continued. “If you said to me three months ago, ‘Hey, do you want to go do a Shinedown tour next week?’ I’m almost positive I would’ve said no but I’m ready now.”

Shinedown launched the 2021 dates on Aug. 5 in Davenport, Iowa. This was the group’s first performance since a concert at the O2 Arena in London, England on Dec. 19, 2019.

“It’ll be 20 months between shows,” Myers said. “We’ve got around 30 shows this year and we’re looking forward to it. I’m excited for people to come be with each other and feel that sense of unity and togetherness they haven’t felt. This thing messed with a lot of people and I don’t think they realized how much they need that camaraderie with complete strangers.

“I hope people feel safe enough and comfortable enough to come out,” he added. “If you don’t, you don’t have to. We’ll catch you the next time around. It’s a weird time but if you do feel comfortable enough to come out to a show, let’s go and do it.”

HOW TO GO

Who: Shinedown with special guest Pop Evil

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10

Cost: $49-$119 in advance, $54-$124 day of show

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com

Artist info: www.shinedown.com