Ashley Flynn murder case: Husband’s attorney questions thoroughness of investigation

He pleaded not guilty in the death of his wife, 37-year-old Ashley Flynn, a beloved coach and educator who also was active in the family’s church.

“It’s disturbing the speed at which this occurred,” said defense attorney L. Patrick Mulligan of Dayton law firm Moermond & Mulligan who is representing Caleb Flynn. “I question the thoroughness” of the investigation.

The Tipp City Police Department called the homicide investigation a “complex case” and in several statements released over the week assured there would be “the most thorough investigation possible.”

The department was the lead agency and received assistance from the FBI, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.

Caleb Flynn was arrested Thursday evening and booked into the jail shortly after 5 p.m., jail records show. His bond is $2 million, which Mulligan called unnecessarily high and said he plans to seek a bond reduction for his client.

“It denies him the opportunity to be at the funeral for his wife, which is an unspeakable tragedy,” Mulligan said.

A celebration of life for Ashley Flynn is 4 p.m. Sunday at the couple’s church, the Christian Life Center at 3489 Little York Road in Butler Twp.

There is a ground swell of support in the community for Caleb Flynn, Mulligan said, including from his wife’s family, where he had been staying along with the couple’s two elementary-age daughters and two pet dogs since the shooting.

A preliminary hearing, which is a municipal court proceeding to determine whether there is enough evidence, or probable cause, to proceed to trial has been scheduled for Thursday,

Mulligan said typically in Miami County cases are taken to a grand jury for review before a preliminary hearing, which must be held within 10 days in a felony case once charges are filed. He called this “one-sided” because it is a closed session compared to a preliminary hearing when prosecutors present evidence and witnesses who defense attorneys can cross-examine.