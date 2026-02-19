Ashley Flynn: Celebration of life set for Sunday

Flynn is a 37-year-old wife, mother, coach and educator who was shot and killed early Monday during a reported burglary at her house in Tipp City.

Flynn is a graduate of Tippecanoe High School and Lee University, a private Christian university in Cleveland, Tennessee. She coached girls volleyball at Tippecanoe Middle School and was a substitute teacher for Tipp City Schools, where she formerly was an elementary school teacher. For the past year she also taught at LifeWise Academy, a nonprofit that provides weekly Bible lessons to public school students off campus. She also previously was a staff member at Christian Life Center, which is her family’s home church.

Crews were called around 2:30 a.m. Monday for a reported home burglary in the 900 block of Cunningham Court. Flynn was found inside, where she was shot twice, Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins said previously. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Her husband, Caleb, a former music pastor and worship leader at their church, and their two daughters were home at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

On Wednesday evening, about 100 people gathered for a time of prayer at the Butler Twp. church.

The Rev. Jarod Hansen, the church’s lead pastor, read scripture from the book of Psalms and led a prayer.

“Would you comfort hearts this week? We need your help, Jesus. We need your heart,” he said. “We invite you, Holy Spirit, to do ministry this week amongst your people. Please go before us. Please go before us.”