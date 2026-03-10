Ashley Flynn case: Defense seeks gag order, restricted public access to court records

His wife, Ashley Flynn, 37, was shot and killed early Feb. 16 at their Cunningham Court home. The homicide initially was reported by Flynn as a home invasion and shooting, according to 911 records.

The case has received heightened publicity on a national, and even international level.

Caleb Flynn, a former worship pastor, is represented by Patrick Mulligan of Moermond & Mulligan. The law firm recently filed a motion for restricted access to case filings and discovery in the case “until it has been fully adjudicated and resolved, including access to the clerk’s (online) filing system.”

The defendant also seeks an order restricting the dissemination of information related to the case by any law enforcement agency, including but not limited to the Tipp City Police Department, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and Miami County Prosecutor’s Office, “until the matter has been fully adjudicated and resolved,” the motion stated.

No ruling has yet been issued on the motion.

Gag orders and restricted court access to documents in high-profile cases are common. They are often seen as a protection against unfair trials, but can also create an appearance of secrecy.

Ashley Flynn coached seventh-grade girls volleyball at Tippecanoe Middle School and worked as a substitute teacher for Tipp City Schools. She also worked as a teacher for LifeWise Academy in Tipp City, a nonprofit that provides weekly Bible-based lessons to public school students off campus. The Tippecanoe High School graduate also formerly worked as a teacher for Tipp City Schools.

Caleb Flynn is a former worship pastor and “American Idol” contestant.

The couple were parents to two elementary-aged daughters.