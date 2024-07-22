Area grower among first to receive certificate of operation for recreational marijuana

Pure Ohio Wellness, which operates a grow facility on Dayton-Springfield Road in Springfield, received certificates of operation for recreational cultivating and processing from the state. Other cultivators and processors located in northern Ohio and the Columbus area have received certificates for processing or cultivating cannabis as of this week.

Cultivators operate marijuana grow facilities, while processors manufacture cannabis products like lotions, ointments, capsules, patches, edibles and oils, according to the state cannabis division.

State officials have said that cultivators, processors, and testing laboratories would likely receive final approval for operation by the state before dispensaries due to having fewer requirements to meet.

“In order to receive their certificate of operation, dispensaries will be required to show they are able to properly process adult use and medical sales, as well as provide proof of training, which could take a little longer to process than the other types of operators,” Ohio Division of Cannabis Control spokesperson Jamie Crawford said.

The Division of Cannabis Control has not awarded any certificates of operation to dispensaries to begin selling non-medical cannabis as of this week. But 18 in the Dayton region have been awarded provisional licensing, a step necessary to complete requirements for a certificate of operation to begin selling recreational cannabis.

After the recreational marijuana initiated statute went into effect last year, many Ohioans 21 and over have been legally growing and possessing cannabis at home. Although adults can legally possess marijuana, they have nowhere to legally buy it.

Division officials say there isn’t a day selected as the first day of recreational sale. Dual license applications opened earlier in June, and the state must approve or deny them by Sept. 7.