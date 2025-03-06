Area federal properties on DOGE list of terminated leases

But at least two of the local properties — a records storage facility in Butler County and an office space in Dayton — already had planned closures before DOGE was even created.

The National Archives Center announced last year that records in the Fairfield facility will be transferred to other Federal Records Centers in Ohio. DOGE links $39,851 in savings to the contract’s end.

This is the largest local federal property identified by DOGE for closure, estimating that the lease for the records center cost $478,213 per year.

Leases ended

In Dayton, an agreement for an office space totaling 2,257 square feet with an annual lease cost of $33,574 was also terminated.

The U.S. Trustees program, which falls under the U.S. Department of Justice, used a room located in the U.S. District Bankruptcy Court — located at 120 W. Third St. in Dayton — for meetings, according to a DOJ spokesperson.

DOGE estimated that this space was leased for $33,574 per year. The contract for the space was set to terminate this year but ended one month earlier than planned.

This lease termination resulted in $0 in savings, DOGE estimates.

An Associated Press report last week found that of the federal contracts that President Donald Trump’s administration claims to have canceled as part of its signature cost-cutting program, 40% aren’t expected to save the government any money.

Roughly 2,983 square feet in office space at 2600 Paramount Place, home of the Curtiss-Wright building, was also listed as a DOGE real estate cut. This space was used as a Fairborn office for the Federal Acquisition Service, which falls under GSA.

DOGE reported that the office’s lease was terminated in January, but the termination won’t go into effect until April. DOGE estimates the end of this $51,000 lease will save $80,292.

A regional GSA spokesperson did not return a request for comment about the Fairborn office.

Properties for sale?

Another federal records center in the Dayton region is in question — that property was listed as a “non-core” property in an initial list released by the GSA.

The Dayton National Archives and Records Center, located at 3150 Springboro Road, is a one-story warehouse.

This Dayton property was included in a list of 443 properties that GSA was considering for sale, released by the agency around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

In the next five hours, more than 100 properties were removed from the catalog, including the agency headquarters of Agriculture, Health and Human Services, Justice, Labor and Veterans Affairs. By Wednesday morning, the entire list had been removed with a message that said, “Non-core property list (Coming soon).”

A GSA spokesman declined to explain the abrupt reversal, the latest challenge to Trump’s swift efforts to downsize federal spending, the Associated Press reported this week.