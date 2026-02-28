Some Ohio lawmakers defend or against U.S. attacks on Iran

AP reported that Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guards launched a “first wave” of drones and missiles targeting Israel, with their military saying it was working to intercept incoming Iranian missiles and aiming at U.S. military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

The strikes came after U.S’s president Donald Trump has pressured Tehran for a deal to constrain its nuclear program, AP reported.

Trump “has justified the military action by claiming that Iran has continued to develop its nuclear program and plans to develop missiles to reach the U.S,” according to AP.

Statement from U.S. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio), who represents part of southwest Ohio:

“The U.S. is destroying Iran’s missiles and bombs to stop them from taking more lives.

“These strikes are targeting military infrastructure – with warnings to Iranian civilians to take shelter away from these military targets.

“If it wasn’t for the regime, the region may very well know peace.

“For decades, the regime has caused mayhem and bloodshed through Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, the Houthis in Yemen – all while the people of Iran have suffered.

“When the Iranian people stood up to protest the regime last month, the regime murdered tens of thousands of its own people.

“I want a lasting peace for everyone in the region – from the Iranian people to the Lebanese, Palestinians, Syrians, Iraqis, Jordanians, and Israelis. I hope these targeted strikes on the Iranian regime’s military assets ends the regime’s mayhem and bloodshed and makes way for this lasting peace in the region.

“Thank you to our brave service members who are leading this effort, and I pray their work will finally free the people of Iran and those in the region from more violence or war.

“May peace emerge from all of this.”

Statement from U.S. Representative Emilia Sykes (OH-D):

“Once again, President Trump has launched illegal military strikes on a foreign country without congressional authorization. These attacks escalate tensions in the Middle East, put American service members at risk, and endanger civilians in Iran,” said Rep. Sykes.

The Iranian government is brutal and oppressive, and the Iranian people deserve safety and freedom. But military action without clear objectives or a legal mandate is reckless and unconstitutional.

At a time when American families are facing economic challenges at home, we should not be asked to bear the costs of another open-ended conflict. Congress must be briefed immediately and assert its constitutional responsibility before this escalates further.

Above all, let’s not forget the human toll. I am praying for the safety and protection of our troops as they carry out these dangerous operations.”

Statement from U.S. Representative Jim Jordan (OH-R):

“God Bless the United States Military.

God Bless America."

Statement from Sen. John Husted (OH-R):

“For 47 years, the Iranian regime had ample opportunity to be a productive member of the global community. Instead, it chose to export death, terrorism, extremism, and instability against America and our allies. It did all of this while brutally oppressing its own people, who yearned for the freedom and prosperity that they deserve but the regime has refused to deliver.

Today, the President took action to address the threat Iran poses to America and global stability. I look forward to being briefed and learning more from the administration in the coming days.

I pray for our military servicemembers, all Israeli military personnel, and our allies in harm’s way. May God bless them and keep them safe."

Statement from U.S Representative Marcy Kaptur (OH-D):

“The Trump-Vance Administration has singularly launched a regime change war on Iran and deployed US military forces and assets by fiat without Congressional authorization.

No authorization for the use of military force in Iran was passed by either chamber of Congress, and as a cosponsor of the Iran War Powers Resolution I call on the Speaker of the House to immediately call Congress back into session.

The American people have a right to hear the debate before any US troops and military assets are deployed or Billions or even Trillions of their tax dollars are expended.

This military action will precipitate long-lasting repercussions across a vast region of the Middle East, likely eliciting long term reactions and engagements.

Which of America’s allies other than Israel, are deploying troops into battle or financing this campaign? The American people deserve to know when the lives of our valiant forces and countless innocent civilians are being risked and extended halfway around the world.

Congress has no more solemn duty than to hold the Executive Branch accountable for its actions, and a vote on Iran War Powers must take place immediately, before this spirals out of control."

Statement from U.S Representative Joyce Beatty (OH-D):

“Donald Trump was required to seek Congressional approval before striking Iran — but he didn’t. Now, his reckless actions have put American troops in danger, leaving them vulnerable to retaliation. The safety of Americans must come first: Congress must quickly vote on the War Powers Resolution to ensure American service members are removed from harm’s way and to keep America out of another war in the Middle East. I am praying for the safety of our brave American service members abroad.“

Statement from U.S Representative Bob Latta (OH-R):

“Iran remains the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism and has continued to pursue its relentless nuclear ambitions. In response to Iran’s nuclear weapons development, President Trump and his Administration have worked to pursue peace agreements while prioritizing American security. The Iranian regime poses a serious threat to our national security and stability across the Middle East, and President Trump acted decisively and strategically in carrying out Operation Epic Fury.

May God bless our brave service men and women, and may God bless the United States of America."

Statement from Congressman Warren Davidson (OH-R):

“I have asked for a classified briefing defining the mission in Iran. In the absence of new information, I will support the War Powers resolution in the House next week.

War requires Congressional authorization. There are actions short of war, but no case has been made."

Statement from U.S Senator Bernie Moreno (OH-R):

“God bless and protect our troops.

President Trump sought for months to avoid conflict and negotiate with Iran to prevent them from rebuilding their nuclear program. I fully support his decision to eliminate the threat once and for all once it became clear there was no other option.

President Trump will always put America’s interests first and defend American citizens. I have complete trust in him to finally bring peace to the Middle East."