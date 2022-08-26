springfield-news-sun logo
Are you dealing with long COVID? We want to hear from you

DNA Diagnostics Center conducting rapid COVID-19 testing in January 2021. The CDC estimates approximately 30% of people hospitalized for COVID-19, and approximately 13.3% of those who had COVID but were not hospitalized, have also dealt with long or chronic COVID after first catching the virus. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF FILE PHOTO

By , Staff Writer
22 minutes ago

Individuals dealing with long or chronic COVID-19 are continuing to experience the adverse affects of the virus weeks, months, or even longer after initially catching the illness.

Long COVID occurs more frequently with those who had a severe initial illness when dealing with COVID-19, but according to the Centers for Disease Control, anyone who has had COVID, even mild or asymptomatic versions of it, can experience the effects of long COVID. The CDC estimates approximately 30% of people hospitalized for COVID have also had to deal with long COVID. For those who were not hospitalized, the CDC estimates about 13.3% of COVID sufferers have had one month or more of long COVID symptoms, along with about 2.5% have had three months or more of long COVID.

Many symptoms of long COVID include general symptoms of tiredness, fatigue, and fever, as well as other symptoms that are respiratory and heart related, neurological, and/or digestive.

If you have had long COVID or are continuing to deal with some of your COVID symptoms after getting infected, please reach out to Dayton Daily News health care reporter Samantha Wildow to share your story by emailing her at samantha.wildow@coxinc.com or sending her a message over Twitter @SamWildowDDN.

About the Author

Follow Samantha Wildow on twitter

Samantha Wildow is a health care journalist with the Dayton Daily News covering local hospitals, CareSource, community health, and other similar topics. Follow Samantha on Twitter @SamWildowDDN.

