Are you a passionate Eagles or Chiefs fan? Let us know

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off in Super Bowl LIX Feb. 9.
The Chiefs (17-2) are 4-2 in the Super Bowl and making their fifth appearance in six years. The Eagles (17-3) are aiming for their second Super Bowl title in five tries.
We’re reaching out to find Southwest Ohio residents who are fervent fans of either team. If that’s you, fill out the form below and you may be contacted for an upcoming article.
