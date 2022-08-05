Anniversary celebration: Air Force 75th anniversary gala tickets go on sale Tuesday

Tickets will go on sale on Aug. 9 (first come, first served) via the AFA Wright Memorial Chapter website: https://wrightmemorial.afa.org/events

Attire will be formal, and it’s a red-carpet affair. Cocktails and reception are scheduled 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9, with dinner following. The after-party celebration is 8:30 to 10 p.m.

Ticket prices for non-active military members and employees are $125 per person.

Established in 1947, the Air Force marks its 75th anniversary on Sept. 18, 2022.