American icon Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies weeks before 100th birthday

“Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland” star Betty White died Friday at 99.
Law enforcement sources said the American icon died at her home just before 9:30 a.m., according to reports.
Her witty style gave life to a roster of quirky characters over more than a half-century. They included the oddball Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls” and the outspoken caretaker on “Hot In Cleveland,” the Associated Press reported.
She also drew laughs with occasional salty one-liners in the 2009 comedy “The Proposal” and the horror spoof “Lake Placid.” By popular demand, she hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2011.
White once said her character Sue Ann Nivens in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” could be “icky-sweet” but was “really a piranha type.” That role brought her two Emmys.
White came to Dayton’s Memorial Hall in 1979 to star in “Hello, Dolly!”