Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

American icon Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies weeks before 100th birthday

Betty White speaks onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images/TNS)
caption arrowCaption
Betty White speaks onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Local News
11 minutes ago

“Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland” star Betty White died Friday at 99.

Law enforcement sources said the American icon died at her home just before 9:30 a.m., according to reports.

ExplorePHOTOS: Betty White through the years

Her witty style gave life to a roster of quirky characters over more than a half-century. They included the oddball Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls” and the outspoken caretaker on “Hot In Cleveland,” the Associated Press reported.

She also drew laughs with occasional salty one-liners in the 2009 comedy “The Proposal” and the horror spoof “Lake Placid.” By popular demand, she hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2011.

White once said her character Sue Ann Nivens in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” could be “icky-sweet” but was “really a piranha type.” That role brought her two Emmys.

White came to Dayton’s Memorial Hall in 1979 to star in “Hello, Dolly!”

ExploreRELATED: Who else has fond memories of Kenley Players summer shows at Dayton’s Memorial Hall?

In Other News
1
Ohio surpasses 2 million total COVID cases, sets two new records
2
Ohio updates COVID quarantine, isolation guidelines to match CDC
3
Dayton congressman appointed to GOP’s top House Intelligence position
4
State announces 2022 Winter Hike Challenge, New Year’s Day events
5
‘This is cruel and unusual punishment:’ Thousands waiting for answers...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top