Amber alert issued for Springfield 7-year-old, missing since Friday afternoon

An Amber alert has been issued for 7-year-old Kaiden Coran, of Springfield.
According to the alert, Kaiden was taken by his non-custodial mother, Khadejha Coran, from the baseball fields at 700 Selma Road in Springfield at 5:22 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Kaiden is black, has low cut black hair and brown eyes, weighs 75 pounds and is 3 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with no sleeves, dark blue shorts and red and black Nike cleats.
Khadejha Coran, 25, is black, has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs 200 pounds and is 5 feet, 5 inches tall. She is believed to be driving a dark green 2007 Ford Focus with Ohio license plate HRE8196.
Anyone with information on their location should call 911 or the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7680.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
About the Author