UPDATE: Air Wisconsin plans 200 layoffs in Dayton; flights will not be canceled

Air Wisconsin, a regional air carrier based in Appleton, Wisconsin, has issued an Ohio Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice that says it may temporarily lay off 185 union-represented employees and permanently cut 20 management and salaried workers in Ohio.

Dozens of flight captains, first officers, flight attendants and mechanics could be laid off.

The company said these potential job reductions would affect its business at the Dayton airport as soon as March 31, or during the 14-day period thereafter.

“The duration of the reduction is unknown and will be dependent on alternative flying opportunities,” the company’s WARN letter states.

American Airlines says Air Wisconsin currently operates flights out of Dayton that go to Chicago.

American says it will transition this service to other regional providers and the air carrier will not cancel its routes from Dayton when its relationship with Air Wisconsin changes. They said they are working with those other regional providers “to minimize disruptions to our customers' travel plans.”

“American continually evaluates its regional network and makes strategic decisions that will benefit our airline and customers,” company officials said. “As a result, we have begun reducing our schedule operated by Air Wisconsin starting in March, with the final Air Wisconsin-operated flights for American on April 3. We sincerely appreciate the hard work and dedication of the Air Wisconsin team over the past two years.”

About 62,300 travelers who departed the Dayton International Airport last year flew on Air Wisconsin’s jets. About 10% of all passenger boardings at the airport were for flights being operated by Air Wisconsin for American.

Air Wisconsin announced the potential layoffs after terminating a “capacity purchase agreement” with American Airlines.

Since March 2023, Air Wisconsin has operated flights for American Airlines under an agreement that was entered into in August 2022, per documents from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Under the agreement, Air Wisconsin agreed to provide up to 60 CRJ-200 regional jet aircraft for regional airline services for American.

American Airlines became Air Wisconsin’s sole airline partner when all of Air Wisconsin’s aircraft were removed from United’s flying operations in early June 2023, the SEC documents state.

Air Wisconsin, which was 10th largest regional airline in the United States in 2022, has a crew base and leases a maintenance hangar at the Dayton airport.

Air Wisconsin in a press release in January said that its capacity purchase agreement with American Airlines will conclude in April 2025. The WARN notice lists April 3 as the date.

The news about Air Wisconsin came right after PSA Airlines announced it was moving its corporate headquarters from Dayton to Charlotte, N.C. That news was a blow to Dayton, which for years could claim to be home to the only airline based in Ohio.

PSA said some Dayton-based employees have been invited to move to its North Carolina headquarters. PSA says it will still have about 550 employees in Dayton.

Air Wisconsin said its fleet of 60 CRJ-200 aircrafts (with 50 seats each) is well-suited to serve “Essential Air Service” program markets where smaller and efficient aircraft are in high demand. The carrier said it is now also focusing on serving the charter market, like the air travel needs of NCAA collegiate sports teams.

“This strategic shift underscores our adaptability and commitment to delivering reliable, customized air travel solutions where they are most needed,” Robert Binns, president and CEO of Air Wisconsin, said in a prepared statement last month. “As we diversify into EAS and grow our charter operations, we remain committed to delivering safe, efficient, and quality service to every community and customer we serve.”

Air Wisconsin Airlines says it has provided regional aviation services since 1965. The company also filed a layoff notice with the state of Wisconsin on Thursday, saying it would affect 513 employees in that state.

The company said it expects to share more information about “alternative flying opportunities” in coming weeks.