Air Force Museum seeks artifacts from Afghanistan withdrawal

”I was just doing what I had to do,” Baron said in the release. “Making sure everyone was seated and safe. My blouse had fallen from where I’d hung it up and as I was focusing on my tasks, a mother picked it up and laid it across her child to help keep them warm. It was heartwarming to see.”

Caption Airman First Class Nicholas Baron, 305th Air Mobility Wing loadmaster, officially donates his blouse and delivers it to Stuart Lockhart, 305th Air Mobility Wing Historian, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021. The blouse was the most requested item asked for to serve as documentation for Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sergeant Shay Stuart)

Air Mobility Command’s history office contacted Stuart Lockhart, 305th Air Mobility Wing historian, to ask if Baron would be willing to donate his blouse to the museum located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

“Even before the end of the operation the curators at the national museum were looking for items to document Operation Allies Refuge,” Lockhart said. “One item that they mentioned in particular that they wanted, was (Baron’s) blouse.”

