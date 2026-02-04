Air Force Museum opens today as funding is restored

The Air Force Museum will reopen to the public at 9 a.m. today, following the end of the shutdown.

The museum will resume its regular hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. All museum galleries and exhibits, including the outdoor Memorial Park and Air Park, will be open.

The Air Force Museum Foundation and National Aviation Hall of Fame, both on the museum campus, will be open as well.

Wright-Patterson is expected to be open, too. The base exchange and commissary remained open during the brief lapse in funding, which began early Saturday.

Every federal government department except Homeland Security is to now receive their full fiscal 2026 appropriations. Homeland Security is funded just through Feb. 13.

The funding lapse that started Saturday morning affected the departments of Defense, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, State, Treasury and other agencies.