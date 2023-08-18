Air Force 76th anniversary ball ready to swing Sept. 9

The Air and Space Forces Association Wright Memorial Chapter and Wright Patterson Air Force Base are hosting the local 76th anniversary Air Force Ball September 9.

The ball will be at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. About 650 to a maximum of 700 attendees are expected, including leaders from Wright Patterson and civilian life.

Anyone in the greater Southwestern Ohio community who wants to celebrate the event and the impact the Air Force has had on the Dayton community is welcome.

This year, one theme of the ball will be the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

The association invites interested community and corporate leaders to support the ball through tax-deductible donations.

The chapter said sponsorships are available at the following levels: Land of the Free Partners $7,500; Home of the Brave Partners $5,000; Patriot Partners $2,500.

Sponsorships at the Stars & Stripes Partner level of $10,000 have been sold out.

For more information, visit: https://wrightmemorial.afa.org/