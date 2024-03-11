AFRL to host job fair near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

The Air Force Research Laboratory will hire entry-level to expert positions across multiple AFRL locations at a hiring event at the Holiday Inn, 2800 Presidential Drive, Fairborn, April 2-3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AFRL, which is based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Bas, has a large science and technology workforce, and has job openings for scientists, engineers, technologists or contract and financial management specialists.