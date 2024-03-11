AFRL to host job fair near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

The Air Force Research Laboratory will hire entry-level to expert positions across multiple AFRL locations at a hiring event at the Holiday Inn, 2800 Presidential Drive, Fairborn, April 2-3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AFRL, which is based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Bas, has a large science and technology workforce, and has job openings for scientists, engineers, technologists or contract and financial management specialists.

Hiring managers will begin reviewing resumes March 15. Those interested should upload a resumé in advance here. After reviewing candidate resumes, an AFRL recruiter will schedule interviews for the hiring event.

Open job categories include:

· Computer scientists

· Contracting specialists

· Data analysts

· Aerospace/aeronautical, electrical, electronics, mechanical, general and computer engineers

· Financial management specialists

· Physicists

