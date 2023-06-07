Advocates concerned after state Senate ‘assault’ on affordable housing

“We have a crisis and this does nothing to address it,” CountyCorp Vice President of Housing Adam Blake said of the Senate’s budget. “In fact, it makes it worse.”

The Senate’s proposal also excludes rental property developers from receiving an Ohio Opportunity Zone Tax Credit — a federal program designed to increase community investment in economically distressed areas across the state with tax credits.

The Senate took similar steps to stop local governments from providing tax exemptions for owner-occupied housing in locally-designated community reinvestment areas (CRA) and limit the tax exemptions all residential projects receive through Tax Increment Financing (TIF).

CountyCorp President Steve Naas said canceling new housing tax credits, while limiting existing tax exemptions at the same time, will have a broadly negative impact on the development of affordable housing across the state.

“We’re in a time right now where we as residents of communities realize there’s a demand in housing, in every community, that is not able to be satisfied,” said Nass. “What the Senate is doing is they’re saying, ‘We’re going to remove some of the potentially most effective ways to make this kind of housing available because we want to remove taxes.’”

Reigel said she hopes that, as the budget bill moves along, the affordable housing provisions will be restored back to the governor’s proposal before the budget is enacted.

“It’s as simple as that,” Reigel said, “We would just love those elements to be restored.”

The Senate Finance Committee is hearing public testimony on their proposed budget through the end of the week. Once passed by the Senate, it’s expected to move to a joint conference committee where it will be deliberated by a select group of senators and representatives.