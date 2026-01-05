About that roar: 180th Fighter Wing training raised a ruckus Monday

“We were conducting routine training in that area this morning,” a spokesman for the wing told the Dayton Daily News. “We frequently train in the Southern Ohio area, as well as parts of Michigan, on a daily basis, ensuring our pilots maintain their skills to support United States missions at home and overseas.”

The wing stays busy, and training is a definite part of that.

For the second year, the 180th led the Air Force in executing one of the largest flying-hour programs across the total American military force, the wing said in its 2024 annual report.

In that year, the wing flew 2,876 sorties, totaling more than 4,400 flying hours.

Also that year, beyond daily training activities in Ohio, the wing said it deployed more than 330 airmen and 130 tons of cargo and equipment to four locations across the globe.

The wing is based at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport, in reach of nearly 60% of the U.S. population, which lives within a 600-mile radius of Northwest Ohio.