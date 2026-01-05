About that roar: 180th Fighter Wing training raised a ruckus Monday

U.S. Air Force Capt. William Ross, an F-16 Fighter Pilot assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes off in an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a training flight at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, July 30, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kregg York)

32 minutes ago
If you heard the mighty roar of turbofan jet engines above the Dayton and Springfield areas Monday, there are good reasons for that.

The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, based in the Toledo area, is home to the 112th Fighter Squadron and the 180th Operations Support Flight, which support and fly the F-16C Fighting Falcon.

“We were conducting routine training in that area this morning,” a spokesman for the wing told the Dayton Daily News. “We frequently train in the Southern Ohio area, as well as parts of Michigan, on a daily basis, ensuring our pilots maintain their skills to support United States missions at home and overseas.”

The wing stays busy, and training is a definite part of that.

From left to right, Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Barrow, 180th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) munitions systems specialist, 180th Fighter Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, Lucas County, Ohio, Airman 1st Class Andrew Stephens, 180th MXS weapons loader and Tech. Sgt. Evan Sanders, 180th MXS weapons loader, prepare an F-16C Fighting Falcon for takeoff during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport, Iosco County, Michigan, Aug. 14, 2024. Air National Guard photo

For the second year, the 180th led the Air Force in executing one of the largest flying-hour programs across the total American military force, the wing said in its 2024 annual report.

In that year, the wing flew 2,876 sorties, totaling more than 4,400 flying hours.

Also that year, beyond daily training activities in Ohio, the wing said it deployed more than 330 airmen and 130 tons of cargo and equipment to four locations across the globe.

The wing is based at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport, in reach of nearly 60% of the U.S. population, which lives within a 600-mile radius of Northwest Ohio.

