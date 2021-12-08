About half an inch of snow recorded during first accumulating snowfall of the season

The Miami Valley’s first accumulating snowfall of the season left about half an inch of snow for most communities Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning.
In Southwest Ohio, Cheviot in Hamilton County and Loveland in Clermont County recorded the most snow 0.9 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Locally, Centerville and Loveland in Warren County received the most snow with 0.6 inches.
Here’s how much snow was reported in the Miami Valley, according to NWS:
Greene County:
- Beavercreek: 0.5 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
- Xenia: 0.5 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
Montgomery County:
- Centerville: 0.6 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
- Centerville: 0.3 inches reported as of 6:08 a.m. Wednesday
- Dayton International Airport: 0.3 inches reported as of 6:51 a.m. Wednesday
Warren County:
- Lebanon: 0.5 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
- Loveland: 0.6 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
