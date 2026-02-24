A key Wright-Patterson Air Force Base mission is hiring. Here’s what to know

Registration for the event closes March 1.
A key Wright-Patterson Air Force Base mission is looking for good employees.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is hosting an invitation‑only recruitment and hiring event to fill what it called “critical positions” at Wright‑Patterson.

To be considered, you need to register.

The center is inviting applicants to submit resumes using a link. Selected candidates may be invited to interview in March.

Registration closes March 1.

To register, go to https://afcs.experience.crmforce.mil/s/events.

Openings include a variety of engineering positions, technology specialists, financial and contract specialists, program managers and more.

An in-person AFLCMC hiring event in Fairborn drew thousands of applicants in 2023.

AFLCMC employees are charged with managing the life cycle of thousands of Air Force planes, weapons and systems, from inception to retirement. The center is a national organization with nine major locations, and Wright-Patterson is the largest of those.

Like the Air Force Materiel Command, AFLCMC is based at Wright-Patterson, which was home to some 35,000 military and civilian employees before the Trump administration.

