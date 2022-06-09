A key Air Force command welcomes new commander Monday

Headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, AFMC manages more than one-third of the Air Force budget, managing and dispersing funds across multiple installations, supporting research and development and many other tasks. The command includes more than 87,000 uniformed and civilian Airmen at bases around the world.

Wright-Patterson is the largest single-site employer in Ohio, with more than 32,000 military and civilian employees.

Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Air Force chief of staff, is scheduled to preside at the change of command, and other senior Air Force and Space Force leaders are expected to be on hand.

Bunch will retire immediately after the ceremony, AFMC said. He and his wife Caroline will return to native Tennessee where Bunch will become Director of Hamblen County Schools.

Combined Shape Caption Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, speaks to headquarters staff members during a retreat ceremony in his honor May 24, 2022, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez) Combined Shape Caption Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, speaks to headquarters staff members during a retreat ceremony in his honor May 24, 2022, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

Richardson serves at the Pentagon as Military Deputy, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics.

He will pin on his fourth star during a private ceremony with family members before assuming command, becoming a full general.

According to his Air Force bio, Richardson’s career started in 1983 with his enlistment as an avionics technician. He earned an electrical engineering degree under the Airmen’s Education and Commissioning program and attended Air Force Officer Training School where he earned his commission as a second lieutenant in September 1989.

His career in acquisition and materiel brought him to Wright-Patterson for the first time in 1997 where he supported the F-15 System Program Office. He also served in a number of leadership roles in the Aeronautical Systems Center and Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson, including as AFLCMC vice commander.

Richardson hails from Tucson, Ariz. He and his wife, Dede, have four children and six grandchildren.