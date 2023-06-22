7.5M Baby Shark, Mini Baby Shark bath toys under recall

About 7.5 million Baby Shark and Mini Baby Shark bath toys are under recall because the hard plastic top fin can cause impalement, lacerations and punctures, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

The recall involves Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim bath toys and Robo Alive Junior Mini Baby Shark swimming bath toys that can pose injuries, particularly in a bathtub or wading pool.

There have been 12 reports of children falling or sitting on the full-size Baby Shark bath toy, resulting in impalement injuries, lacerations and puncture wounds. Nine of the incidents required stitches or medical attention. There have been no reported incidents or injuries involving the Mini Baby Shark bath toys, according to the recall.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bath toys and contact Zuru for a refund of $14 for each full-size bath troy or $6 for each mini bath toy, in the form of a prepaid virtual Mastercard.

