Record 6,100 COVID patients hospitalized in Ohio

More than 6,100 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Ohio Monday, the same day the state reported new daily cases exceeding 18,900.
Of the 6,177 COVID patients in Ohio’s hospitals, 1,307 were in intensive-care units, and 835 on ventilators, according to data released Monday by the Ohio Department of Health.
Hospitalizations of coronavirus have increased daily since Christmas Day.
COVID patients account for nearly 25% of all hospitalizations; 29.25% of all ICU patients; and almost 17% of ventilator capacity, data show.
The state also reported 18,942 daily coronavirus cases Monday. There have been more than two million cases reported since the pandemic began.
