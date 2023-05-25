5 local state representatives founders of new Ohio Legislative Prayer Caucus

Ohio’s caucus is the newest affiliate in the American Prayer Caucus Network, which connects a prayer caucus in Congress to the network’s affiliations in all but eight states. The network is a function of the overarching Congressional Prayer Caucus Foundation, which was started by federal lawmakers in 2005 and continues to meet weekly to “pray for God’s Divine wisdom and intervention in our governmental affairs,” according to the CPCF website.

The organization’s stated vision is to “protect religious freedom, preserve America’s Judeo-Christian heritage and promote prayer.”