3.2M Bissell Steam Shot cleaners under recall

More than 3.2 million Bissell Steam Shot handheld steam cleaners are under recall because they can expel hot water or steam, posing a burn hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.
There have been 183 reports of hot water or steam escaping from the cleaners, including 157 reports of minor burn injuries.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled steam cleaners and contact Bissell to receive either a $60 credit toward a Bissell.com purchase or a $40 refund.
Visit www.bissell.com/steamshotrecall to register for the recall and for instructions on how to cut the cord and take and upload a photo of the steam cleaner showing the model number and cut cord.
The affected products were sold between August 2008 and May. Model numbers are: 39N7, 39N71, 39N72, 39N73, 39N75, 39N76, 39N77, 39N78, 39N79, 39N7A, 39N7C, 39N7B, 39N7D, 39N7E, 39N7F, 39N7H, 39N7J, 39N7M, 39N7N, 39N7P, 39N7Q, 39N7T, 39N7V, 39N7W, 39B7U, 39N7V, 39N7X, 29946, 29947, 29948, 29949, 2994B, 2994C, 2994D and 2994W.
For more information, contact Bissell at RecallNA@bissell.com or 855-417-7001.
