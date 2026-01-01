Breaking: New, expanded businesses potential for Clark County after rezonings approved

2026 welcomes Dayton’s newest resident

Mother Sitora Kamolova and father Bobur Mukhamedjanov welcomed their new daughter, Ali Kasim, at 1:55 a.m. Jan. 1 at Kettering Health Washington Township, the first baby born in the health system in 2026. Photo Provided

Mother Sitora Kamolova and father Bobur Mukhamedjanov welcomed their new daughter, Ali Kasim, at 1:55 a.m. Jan. 1 at Kettering Health Washington Township, the first baby born in the health system in 2026. Photo Provided
Local News
By
40 minutes ago
X

Kettering Health’s first baby of 2026 got an early start on things.

Ali Kasim was born at 1:55 a.m. Jan. 1 at Kettering Health Washington Township. His mother, Sitora Kamolova, was scheduled to have an induction next week, according to Kettering Health.

Ali weighed 7 pounds 5.5 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

Ali, Kamolova, and father Bobur Mukhamedjanov declined to be interviewed about their big day, but all are doing well.

Ali shares his birthday with actors Angourie Rice and Colin Morgan, hip-hop icon Grandmaster Flash, authors E.M. Forster and J.D. Salinger, and historical seamstress Betsy Ross.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) estimates that more than 370,000 babies were born on Jan. 1, 2026, though exact figures are not yet available.

Last year, more than 395,000 babies were born on Jan. 1 worldwide with India (69,944), China (49,940) and Nigeria (25,685) leading the way, according to UNICEF.

The United States is expected to have between 10,000 and 11,000 children born on Jan. 1 this year.

New Year’s Day is typically a lower birth day than non-holiday dates in the U.S. because doctors schedule fewer C-sections on public holidays, leading to fewer births, according to UNICEF.

The most common birthday in the U.S. is Sept. 9 according to data from the National Center for Health Statistics and the Social Security Administration.

In Other News
1
60th Annual Hocking Hills Winter Hike open to all Ohioans: How to...
2
Greene County teen marks state’s first pediatric flu death of the...
3
Former reality TV star accused of bestiality, child sex abuse material...
4
Vouchers, higher ed shakeups among Ohio education themes in 2025...
5
Longtime WHIO-TV reporter Steve Baker dies

About the Author

Michael Kurtz is a business reporter focused on the health industry and retail for the Dayton Daily News.