2026 welcomes Dayton’s newest resident

Ali weighed 7 pounds 5.5 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

Ali, Kamolova, and father Bobur Mukhamedjanov declined to be interviewed about their big day, but all are doing well.

Ali shares his birthday with actors Angourie Rice and Colin Morgan, hip-hop icon Grandmaster Flash, authors E.M. Forster and J.D. Salinger, and historical seamstress Betsy Ross.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) estimates that more than 370,000 babies were born on Jan. 1, 2026, though exact figures are not yet available.

Last year, more than 395,000 babies were born on Jan. 1 worldwide with India (69,944), China (49,940) and Nigeria (25,685) leading the way, according to UNICEF.

The United States is expected to have between 10,000 and 11,000 children born on Jan. 1 this year.

New Year’s Day is typically a lower birth day than non-holiday dates in the U.S. because doctors schedule fewer C-sections on public holidays, leading to fewer births, according to UNICEF.

The most common birthday in the U.S. is Sept. 9 according to data from the National Center for Health Statistics and the Social Security Administration.