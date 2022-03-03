2,000 hogs killed in Darke County barn fire

Two thousand feeder hogs were killed in a barn fire in Darke County on Thursday morning.
No injuries were reported, said Ansonia Fire Department Lt. Cory Meadows. The barn was a total loss, but no other structures were damaged.
The fire was reported around 6:40 a.m. in the 10100 block of Coletown Lightsville Road, between Union City and Ansonia.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Meadows said. Ten mutual aid departments responded to the three-alarm fire.
We will update this story as more information is available.
