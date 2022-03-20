1 dead, 2 injured in Springfield shooting

One person is dead and two more are injured in a shooting that happened Saturday night in the 1000 block of South Yellow Spring Street.
The phone call came in at 11:51 p.m. as a shots-fired call, according to Springfield Police Division Dispatch.
Police have not released the identifications of those involved.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
