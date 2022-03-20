Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

1 dead, 2 injured in Springfield shooting

Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

caption arrowCaption
Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

Local News
By Holly Souther
1 hour ago

One person is dead and two more are injured in a shooting that happened Saturday night in the 1000 block of South Yellow Spring Street.

The phone call came in at 11:51 p.m. as a shots-fired call, according to Springfield Police Division Dispatch.

Police have not released the identifications of those involved.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

In Other News
1
Military, overseas ballots on hold, but May 3 primary still on
2
Recalls: Cap on gummies bottle might hurt you
3
Ohio teacher pension board changes age rule, cost of living increase
4
THIS WEEK: Join us for our In Your Prime virtual event with local...
5
Ohio primary election nearing, but redistricting chaos raises questions

About the Author

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top