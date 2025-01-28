Year of the snake celebrated with Lunar New Year events in SW Ohio

While not considered a federal holiday, Lunar New Year is still celebrated by many in the U.S., including in the Southwest Ohio region. Here is a guide to events commemorating the year of the snake in this region:

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 29

Location: Columbus Museum of Art: 480 E. Broad St., Columbus

More info: The Columbus Museum of Art will give out special red envelopes during the start of Lunar New Year. These envelopes represent good wishes of wisdom, grace and prosperity. Museum guests will also get to create crafts based off the holiday at a special Open Studio event 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 1.

When: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 29

Location: Tokyo Kitty: 575 Race St., Cincinnati

More info: Karaoke Bar Tokyo Kitty will host a free sake tasting event for lunar new year. Guests will be able to try a variety of sake types, from Nigori to sparkling. Bottles will also be available for purchase. This event is only for those age 21 and higher.

When: 4-5 p.m. Jan. 29

Location: DML Main Library: 215 E. Third St., Dayton

More info: The Dayton Metro Library will celebrate Lunar New Year with a special crafting activity. Guests will be able to create plum blossom trees, dragons and more.

When: 4-5 p.m. Jan. 30

Location: Jamestown Community Library: 86 Seaman Drive, Jamestown

More info: The Jamestown branch of the Greene County Public Library will host a Chinese New Year event with crafts and special activities.

When: Noon-7 p.m. Feb. 1

Location: The Gatherall: 2750 Park Ave., Norwood

More info: Lifestyle center Factory 52 will celebrate Lunar New Year with a Feb. 1 event at the Gatherall. There will be lion dances, live DJs, origami and more.

