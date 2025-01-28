Year of the snake celebrated with Lunar New Year events in SW Ohio

The Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year, will start on Jan. 29, beginning multi-day celebrations across Chinese and other Asian communities.
According to the Congressional Research Service, the holiday is on the day of the second new moon after the winter solstice, the start of the year on the moon-based Chinese calendar. Each year is represented by one of the 12 animals of the Chinese Zodiac, with 2025 being the year of the snake.
While not considered a federal holiday, Lunar New Year is still celebrated by many in the U.S., including in the Southwest Ohio region. Here is a guide to events commemorating the year of the snake in this region:
🐍 Columbus Museum of Art Lunar New Year
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 29
Location: Columbus Museum of Art: 480 E. Broad St., Columbus
More info: The Columbus Museum of Art will give out special red envelopes during the start of Lunar New Year. These envelopes represent good wishes of wisdom, grace and prosperity. Museum guests will also get to create crafts based off the holiday at a special Open Studio event 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 1.
🐍 Lunar New Year Sake Fest
When: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 29
Location: Tokyo Kitty: 575 Race St., Cincinnati
More info: Karaoke Bar Tokyo Kitty will host a free sake tasting event for lunar new year. Guests will be able to try a variety of sake types, from Nigori to sparkling. Bottles will also be available for purchase. This event is only for those age 21 and higher.
🐍 Dayton Metro Library: Celebrating Lunar New Year Family Program
Credit: Andy Snow
Credit: Andy Snow
When: 4-5 p.m. Jan. 29
Location: DML Main Library: 215 E. Third St., Dayton
More info: The Dayton Metro Library will celebrate Lunar New Year with a special crafting activity. Guests will be able to create plum blossom trees, dragons and more.
🐍 Greene County Public Library Chinese New Year Celebration
When: 4-5 p.m. Jan. 30
Location: Jamestown Community Library: 86 Seaman Drive, Jamestown
More info: The Jamestown branch of the Greene County Public Library will host a Chinese New Year event with crafts and special activities.
🐍 Factory 52 Lunar New Year Celebration
When: Noon-7 p.m. Feb. 1
Location: The Gatherall: 2750 Park Ave., Norwood
More info: Lifestyle center Factory 52 will celebrate Lunar New Year with a Feb. 1 event at the Gatherall. There will be lion dances, live DJs, origami and more.
SUBMIT AN EVENT
Don’t see your venue or event on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com to get it added.
About the Author