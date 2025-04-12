Things to do in Dayton for Earth Day, which is 55 this year

Earth Day activities:

Plant a tree or garden

Take a nature walk

Participate in a community clean-up

Make DIY bird feeders

Download and color Earth-centric pages

Pollinator Hotel Workshop: Warren Co. SWCD

When: 6-7:30 p.m. April 22

Where: 320 E. Silver St., Lebanon

More: Learn about the importance of creating spaces for our native insects and then create a pollinator hotel to take home! Each participant will learn about how native plants support our native pollinators, and learn about specific pollinator species in our area. Register at warrencountyparks.com

Greene County Parks & Trails: Earth Day Creekside Reserve Cleanup Challenge

When: 6-7:30 p.m. April 22

Where: 761 Factory Road, Dayton

More: Celebrate the Earth by helping along one of our beloved waterways. Spring rains flood and move rubbish into our streams and rivers hurting wildlife and polluting the water. Strap on your waders, grab your work gloves, and join us for this creek cleanup. Dress for the weather, wear long sleeves, pants, and closed to shoes. Prizes will be offered for the person who collects the most trash, collects the oddest piece of trash, and best dressed.

YS Earth Day & Community Habitat Celebration

When: 1-4 p.m. April 27

Where: Lawn at E.N. College & Livermore streets, Livermore St., Yellow Springs

More: Join the community of Yellow Springs at its 5th annual Earth Day & Community Habitat Celebration. Enjoy native plant sales, environmentally-focused booths, a free “Milkweed for Monarchs” raffle, kids’ activities and clothing swap with the Mills Lawn PTO, a household battery recycling collection bin and live music by the Corndrinkers. Local food trucks will be on site: Leerah’s Vegan Treats, Salsa Brava & Brother Bear’s Coffee.

Earth Day at Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

When: 10 a.m.– 4 p.m. April 26

More: Meet local conservation organizations and explore their hands-on activities. Enjoy Earth-Day themed daily programs, special activities and fun coloring sheets for guests of all ages.

Pamela Chandler is a local mom who writes the Gem City Family column for the Dayton Daily News. Reach out to her at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.