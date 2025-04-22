Breaking: NCAA passes series of rules that sets table for schools to pay players directly

Armored combat tournament at Ohio Renaissance Park: ‘It’s like being in a demolition derby, but you’re the car’

Three-day event will feature more than 20 teams of fighters.
The Cincinnati Barbarians competing in Armored Combat Sports. Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

This May, the Cincinnati Barbarians are set to host an Armored Combat Sports tournament at the Ohio Renaissance Park.

Scheduled for May 23-25, Cincinnati Siege will feature more than 20 teams, each consisting of 3 to 12 fighters, competing in various tournaments. Contestants will travel from across Ohio, Michigan, New York, Texas and more to participate.

Chris Milesky (left) squares off with Jay Bishop (right) during a Cincinnati Barbarians practice Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Matches feature teams fighting in medieval-style armor, wielding swords, axes and polearms. While made from real metal, these weapons are dulled to help keep fighters safe.

The equipment can “go anywhere from about, on the lighter end, 60 pounds to the heavier end, about 120 pounds,” said Travis Young, owner and captain of the Barbarians.

Dayton Daily News reporter London Bishop suits up to be a Knight with the Cincinnati Barbarians. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Contestants are eliminated if anything except their feet touch the ground. Once all other fighters are eliminated, the team left standing is crowned the winner.

“This is as ridiculous at it sounds,” said Young. “Competing in it is some of the most fun I’ve ever had. It’s like being in a demolition derby, but you’re the car.”

The Cincinnati Barbarians began in 2019 inside an old karate studio. As the group began to grow, the team started its long-running partnership with the Ohio Renaissance Festival, performing at the fair each summer.

Currently, the group has approximately 45 active members, with many traveling across the eastern U.S. to compete at other Armored Combat Sports tournaments.

To help accommodate this growth, the team moved its gym to a new facility in Centerville earlier this year.

ExploreMore info: Renaissance Faire staple Cincinnati Barbarians move to Centerville

Cincinnati Siege 2025 will begin at 11 a.m. May 23 at Renaissance Park’s jousting grounds with one vs one fights. At 11 a.m. May 24, the men and women five person melee tournament will begin. The largest tournament of the event, the highest performing teams will compete in the finals at 11 a.m. May 25.

After the winners of the five vs five bracket has been crowned, several teams will merge to compete in the large 12 vs 12 tournament. One final mass battle, consisting of any fighters left standing, will finish out the event.

High ranking teams will also receive points toward going to the league’s national competitions or overseas events.

A portion of the Ohio Renaissance Park will be open during the event, with approximately 16 vendors set to attend. Food will be available at the Fool’s Pub and 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q.

HOW TO GO

What: Cincinnati Siege 2025

When: May 23-25

Location: Ohio Renaissance Festival Park: 10542 E. Ohio 73, Waynesville

More info: cincinnatibarbarians.com

