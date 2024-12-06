WORTH THE DRIVE: Snow Trails opens with boost in snow production, upgraded eating area

The park is known for its 21 trails, with slopes available for guests of all skill levels. Experts can even take on the Timberline Trail, the longest ski trail in Ohio.

Credit: Nate Wolleson Credit: Nate Wolleson

This year, the resort has made various improvements.. These include a remodel for the park’s dining location, Lucky’s Cafeteria. The restaurant now features an open floor plan, a new stairway, improved drink stations and more. According to the resort, these changes will “provide families an inviting grab and go experience with greater convenience for a quick refresh between runs.”

The resort also focused on improving snow production during the offseason. This could be a result of the warm weather Ohio faced at the end of 2023, which caused Snow Trails to temporarily close.

To increase snow levels, the park upgraded its snowmaking wire and pipe systems on the Mount Mansfield trail. These enhancements will “boost snowmaking production capacity during pre-season and in-season cold snaps for top-tier slope coverage all season long.”

These upgrades are being supplemented by the addition of nine SMI Super PoleCat Snowmakers to the resort’s fleet.

Snow Trails has also purchased 28 energy-efficient LED lights and placed them alongside areas such as the X-Over trails and the Lower Alpine trails. These will improve visibility for guests hitting the slopes during the night.

These LEDS will also be placed alongside the resort’s new rope tow area, set to open later this season.

Located in the Woods Terrain Park, riders at the bottom will hold onto the 600-foot cable, before being pulled back to the top. This will be the only rope tow in Ohio, and will allow for more slope time for guests.

Snow Trails’ popular tubing activity, which allows guests of all ages to enjoy the park, will also be unavailable at the start of the season. No opening date has been announced, as the park is waiting for higher snow levels.

The resort is open daily throughout the winter months, with bookings currently available through February. The park will also be closed on Christmas.

Guests must purchase tickets in advance, as walk-ups are unavailable. Snow Trails does offer a limited amount of season passes, with passholders able to visit without a reservation.

How to go

What: Snow Trails Ski Resort

When: Park is open daily Dec. 5 through February (subject to change)

Location: 3100 Possum Run Road, Mansfield

More info: snowtrails.com or 419-774-9818