Clark County trick-or-treat set for Oct. 25

“Our goal is always to help create a safe and enjoyable environment for children and families,” said Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark. “We encourage everyone to participate by turning on their porch lights, driving carefully through neighborhoods and helping make this a positive experience for all.”

The sheriff’s office will increase its patrols during Beggar’s Night “to ensure public safety and assist with traffic concerns.”

During trick-or-treat, young children should be with an adult and stay in familiar neighborhoods, according to the sheriff’s office. They should wear bright or reflective costumes and avoid masks that limit their vision. They can use flashlights or glowsticks to remain visible in low light.

Homeowners should keep their walkways clear and lit, and drivers should go slowly and be alert for children crossing streets, according to the sheriff’s office.

While Halloween is on a Friday this year, it has been a tradition for Clark County to hold Beggar’s Night the prior Saturday in recent years. Cities, villages and townships can hold trick-or-treat events the same or different days.