Veteran’s Day 2024: Where to get free meals

Veteran’s Day is Monday, Nov. 11 and several restaurants across the region are offering free meals or desserts to veterans and active duty service members.
“This gesture symbolizes our admiration and respect for those who are currently serving in a branch of the U.S. military or those who once wore the uniform,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president of White Castle. “The sacrifice of the men and women in our nation’s military is appreciated every day.”
Here is a list of offers:
Applebee’s
Locations: Multiple
Details: Veterans and active duty military will receive a free meal from a select menu at participating locations.
Bob Evan’s
Locations: Multiple
Details: Veterans and active duty military can receive a free mean from a special menu of seven homestyle favorites.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Locations: Multiple
Details: Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries to veterans and active-duty service members with a valid ID.
Cracker Barrel
Locations: Multiple
Details: Veterans and active-duty service members can get a complimentary Sunrise Pancake Special on Veteran’s Day.
Firehouse Subs
Locations: Multiple
Details: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free combo meal with a medium sub, chips or a cookie and a drink.
Ford’s Garage
Location: 7509 Gibson St., Liberty Twp.
Details: U.S. veterans and active-duty military can enjoy their choice of one free American Standard Burger or one entrée up to $15. The offer is valid for dine-in at participating locations with proof of service (valid ID).
McDonald’s
Locations: Multiple
Details: All veterans, with a valid military ID, can enjoy a free Egg McMuffin or Bacon Egg Cheese Biscuit, with a hash brown and any size soft drink, tea or coffee.
The deals is only available via dine-in or drive-thru. Breakfast meals are only available until 10:30 a.m.
Texas Roadhouse
Locations: Multiple
Details: Veterans can get a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or a meal voucher for a future visit.
White Castle
Locations: Multiple
Details: The restaurant is offering a free individual combo meal or a breakfast combo meal to all veterans and active-duty service members who dine at participating White Castle restaurants. No purchase is necessary, but they will be asked to show a military ID.
