Veteran’s Day 2024: Where to get free meals

Here is a list of offers:

Applebee’s

Locations: Multiple

Details: Veterans and active duty military will receive a free meal from a select menu at participating locations.

Bob Evan’s

Locations: Multiple

Details: Veterans and active duty military can receive a free mean from a special menu of seven homestyle favorites.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Locations: Multiple

Details: Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries to veterans and active-duty service members with a valid ID.

Cracker Barrel

Locations: Multiple

Details: Veterans and active-duty service members can get a complimentary Sunrise Pancake Special on Veteran’s Day.

Firehouse Subs

Locations: Multiple

Details: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free combo meal with a medium sub, chips or a cookie and a drink.

Ford’s Garage

Location: 7509 Gibson St., Liberty Twp.

Details: U.S. veterans and active-duty military can enjoy their choice of one free American Standard Burger or one entrée up to $15. The offer is valid for dine-in at participating locations with proof of service (valid ID).

McDonald’s

Locations: Multiple

Details: All veterans, with a valid military ID, can enjoy a free Egg McMuffin or Bacon Egg Cheese Biscuit, with a hash brown and any size soft drink, tea or coffee.

The deals is only available via dine-in or drive-thru. Breakfast meals are only available until 10:30 a.m.

Texas Roadhouse

Locations: Multiple

Details: Veterans can get a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or a meal voucher for a future visit.

White Castle

Locations: Multiple

Details: The restaurant is offering a free individual combo meal or a breakfast combo meal to all veterans and active-duty service members who dine at participating White Castle restaurants. No purchase is necessary, but they will be asked to show a military ID.