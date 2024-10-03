Slow cook some spicy wings for football game watching

There’s no shortage of ways to prepare chicken wings, but fans who like their game day grub to have a little kick can try this recipe for “Spicy Soy Chicken Wings” courtesy of Andrew Schloss’s “Cooking Slow: Recipes for Slowing Down and Cooking More” (Chronicle Books).

Spicy Soy Chicken Wings

Makes 4 servings

4 lbs. chicken wings, cut into sections at the joints, tapered wing tips trimmed and discarded

Coarse sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

2/3 cup soy sauce

2/3 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon dark sesame oil

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/8 teaspoon hot chili powder, preferably habanero

2 garlic cloves, minced

Combine the chicken wing pieces with a generous amount of salt and pepper in a large zippered plastic bag. Close the bag tightly and refrigerate for at least 12 hours or up to 24 hours.

Preheat the oven to 225 degrees. Transfer the chicken to a baking dish in a single layer without crowding.

In a small saucepan, stir together the soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, cayenne, chili powder, and garlic and heat to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Pour over the chicken. Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and cook until the chicken is nearly falling off the bone, about 3 hours.

Raise the oven temperature to 450 F and continue baking until the chicken browns and the sauce thickens into a glaze, about 10 minutes longer. Watch carefully near the end of the cooking time to avoid burning. Toss the wings in the sauce to coat and serve.

VARIATION

In a slow cooker:

Follow the recipe, cooking the chicken in a 6-quart slow cooker on high for 3 to 4 hours, instead of a baking dish in the oven. When the wings are cooked through, transfer to a bowl. Simmer the sauce with the lid of the cooker off until it thickens, about 10 minutes longer. Toss the wings in the thickened sauce and serve.