BOOK NOOK: My favorite crime fiction novels of 2024

Migrants take jobs we no longer care to do, like processing meat. In “Broiler” we meet a poor migrant couple struggling to survive working brutal shifts cutting up chickens. Their cruel boss finally goes too far-a kidnapping ensues. That’s all I’m saying, this book is brilliant.

“Smoke Kings” by Jahmal Mayfield

This is a story about Black rage. When a young Black man is senselessly murdered his cousin has finally had enough. He begins punishing descendants of racist killers by capturing them, holding them hostage, while demanding reparations. This highly charged novel is way dark and a stroke of genius. A first novel that should win some major literary awards.

“Sleeping Giants” by Rene Denfeld

As this one opens a boy has escaped from an institution where he was getting tortured as a form of “therapy”. He plunges into the raging surf, never to be seen again. Years later his sister wants to know what really happened to him. This mystery is impossible to categorize. File it under incredible.

“Hero” by Thomas Perry

A gang is carjacking rich victims in Los Angeles. The “Hero” of our story is a woman who provides security for affluent clients. When she interrupts a robbery and starts killing the young thugs who were committing it she flashes onto the radar of the criminal mastermind behind the crimes.

“Lilith” by Eric Rickstad

Another story about someone being pushed too far. During a school shooting a teacher saves her students from the assailant but breaks the rules doing it. She decides to take the law, and some guns, into her own hands. Timely. Shocking.

“Wanted” by Abir Mukherjee

Right before the presidential election a bomb explodes at a shopping mall. A shadowy group with mysterious motives is preparing more bombs. Our main character is an FBI agent who goes rogue investigating the bombing. This is a phenomenal thriller.

“Southern Man” by Greg Iles

The ongoing saga of Penn Cage. The author creates densely layered worlds. In this one a racist talk show host will do anything to become a presidential candidate then manipulate events to somehow get elected. He doesn’t care who he kills. Cage, the former mayor of Natchez, Mississippi appears to be the only obstacle in his path.

“Midnight and Blue” by Ian Rankin

John Rebus is a retired Scottish homicide investigator. As this one opens he’s in prison. When another prisoner is murdered inside his closed cell it becomes a “locked room mystery.” Of course Rebus has to investigate from his vantage point as an ex-cop constantly exposed to fellow convicts who would just love to kill Rebus, too.

