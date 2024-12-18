‘Salad Bowl’ PechaKucha event in Springfield will celebrate multiple cultures

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Westcott House will take a break from the holiday season for one of its signature community events — PechaKucha Night on Thursday.

The theme will be “Salad Bowl,” a metaphor for a multicultural society where different cultures are integrated while maintaining their individual identities, 6-7:30 p.m. at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St. Admission is free and with pre-registration suggested.

“This event is a celebration of the cultural richness of our community,” said Marta Wojcik, Westcott executive director and curator.

Wojcik describes PechaKucha Nights as informal and fun gatherings where creative people get together and share their ideas, works, thoughts, holiday snaps and more in a simple and momentum-driven presentation format featuring 20 images x 20 seconds. And anyone can present, which makes it unique.

PechaKucha, which translates to chitchat in Japanese, was conceived in 21 years ago and become international with more than 1,200 cities around the world participating since.

The Westcott House hosts several PechaKucha nights throughout the year on various topics and has led virtual events with other Frank Lloyd Wright sitese. To register for Thursday’s event, go to www.showclix.com/event/pechakucha-2024-motherstewarts.

