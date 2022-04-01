IN YOUR PRIME: Prepare your favorite foods with nutrition in mind

Frying makes everything from chicken to fries to sliced vegetables more delectable. But with that crispy coating and juicy interior comes the addition of fat and calories from the oil. Healthline says a small baking potato contains 93 calories and 0 grams of fat. The same amount of French fries contains 319 calories and 17 grams of fat when fried.

Air fryers can simulate the benefits of deep frying without the negative side effects. An air fryer uses heat and air (convection) to mimic the results of deep frying with little-to-no oil.

Ditch the cream

Thick and tasty dishes like fettuccine alfredo involve the use of cream. Using low-fat milk that’s thickened with flour or cornstarch instead of cream can make such dishes a little healthier. Thickened low-fat milk trims more than 680 calories and 53 grams of saturated fat per cup off of recipes that call for heavy cream, according to EatingWell.com.

Swap mayonnaise or sour cream for Greek yogurt

Potato salads and cole slaws are prized for their creamy and tangy flavors. These sides can be made more nutritious by replacing mayonnaise with a thick Greek yogurt as the base of the dressings. Greek yogurt adds live and active cultures that can improve gut health, and the yogurt also will cut down on the calories and fat in the recipe. Greek yogurt also can be used in onion or vegetable dips for snack platters.

Cook with the right pans

Cast-iron, nonstick or enamel-coated pans and skillets require less oil or butter while cooking to prevent foods from sticking. That translates into roughly 120 fewer calories per tablespoon of oil.

Taste before seasoning

Replace salt with other herbs and spices that can add flavor without extra sodium. In addition, always taste the recipe before adding more salt, as it very well may be fine without it, suggests Harvard Medical School.