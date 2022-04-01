IN YOUR PRIME: How to plan for medical emergencies

Medical emergencies pose a significant threat to human health. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, unintentional injuries accounted for more than 192,000 deaths in 2020. That marks a significant increase since 2015, when NCHS data indicates roughly 146,000 people died from unintentional injuries.

Unintentional injuries are not the only situations that qualify as medical emergencies, which also can result from sudden, life-threatening issues like heart attack or stroke. Knowing what to do in the wake of a medical emergency can reduce the likelihood that such instances end in tragedy. And though medical emergencies might be most often associated with aging men and women, such scenarios can affect anyone at any time. That means it’s in everyone’s best interest to learn how to plan for medical emergencies.