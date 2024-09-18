Guide: Where to get pumpkins in the Dayton region

Hours: 1-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closed Thursday

Location: 2128 New Germany Trebein Road, Xenia

Description: Housed in the titular barn, pumpkins of all shapes, colors and sizes are offered at Katie’s Pumpkin Barn. Guests should be aware the barn only takes cash or check.

Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 21 through Oct. 27

Location: 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

Description: Young’s Jersey Dairy offers multiple activities for the fall season, from haunted hayrides to corn mazes. The farm also offers a special wagon ride to its fields for guests to choose their own pumpkin.

Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through Halloween

Location: 90 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Description: In addition to hundreds of pumpkins, Kleather’s offers home décor, treats, squash and more. While not open for private events, the patch is available for school field trips.

Hours: 5-9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 27 through Oct. 27

Location: 3229 Ferry Road, Bellbrook

Description: Guests to this fall festival will be able to pick their own pumpkins from the Lucas Brother’s Farm patch, with pricing based on weight. Other activities at the festival include a corn maze, peddle bikes, a children’s play area and more.

Hours: 9-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Location: 7849 Main St., Newtown

Description: The Burger Farm and Garden Center will be offering pumpkins during the fall season. The farm also host a special fall festival on weekends, where guests can take a hayride to the farm’s pumpkin patch.

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28 through Oct. 31

Location: 4359 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton

Description: Burwinkel Farms offers a hayride as a part of its “Fall Family Fun” event lineup. The ride includes a trip to the farm’s pumpkin patch, where guests can bring home their own pumpkin and sunflower.

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, Sept. 21 through Oct. 27. Closed Monday and Tuesday

Location: 1454 E. Ohio 73, Springboro

Description: While known for its hayrides, the Windmill Farm Market also offers a shopping area filled with pumpkins, food vendors, face painting and more.

Location: 4590 U.S. 68, Springboro

Description: Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Peifer Orchard in Springboro allows guests to pick a variety of crops throughout the year, including apples and pumpkins. The farm will start offering pumpkin picking in mid-September.

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Closed Sunday.

Location: 2393 S. Ohio 202, Troy

Description: The Fulton Farms Market in Troy will launch its fall festivities at the end of September. The farm will be offering hayrides, corn, apples and pumpkins through the end of October.

