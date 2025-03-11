Disney+ and Hulu offer great deal on Bundle for limited time

For a limited time, Disney+ and Hulu are offering a deal on the Bundle Basic package that could save you some cash for a few months while you test drive both video streaming services.

And the good news is that there’s no obligation to continue using either service once your promotion is over. Just remember to cancel on time.

Through March 30, new and eligible returning customers can subscribe to the “Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic” package for $2.99 per month for four months.

That’s 72% off the regular monthly price of $10.99. If you stick with it for all four months, you’d get $32 in savings by signing up via this deal.

After four months at reduced pricing, the “Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic” package auto-renews at the then-current monthly retail price until canceled.

That means you’ll either need to be prepared to pay $10.99 per month or set a calendar reminder to cancel before the billing date for your fifth month of service.

The “Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic” package includes an ad-supported subscription to both Disney+ and Hulu’s on-demand service (not Hulu + Live TV.)

This gives you access to Disney’s full library of Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Disney originals. You’ll also get Hulu’s on-demand content, which also includes a mix of well-known favorites from ABC and FOX. It also features Hulu Originals that are exclusive to the service.

As standalone products, Disney+ Basic and Hulu (With Ads) are $9.99 each. Getting them together at “regular” bundle pricing of $10.99 per month already offers significant savings.

With that context, you can see why this promotional deal of $2.99 per month for four months really stands out as a savings opportunity.