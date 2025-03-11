Photo exhibit ‘In Dreams’ captures fleeting moments suspended between sleep and waking

Local photographer lingers in the quiet moments.
"Beauty Is A Wound", 30 x 30 inch photograph by Matthew Collins. Part of his solo exhibit "In Dreams" at the Yellow Springs Art Council through March 30.

By Hannah Kasper – Dayton Daily News
37 minutes ago
Matthew Collins is a photographer specializing in commercial and editorial portraiture whose exhibit, “In Dreams”, is currently on view within a fine art photography context at the Yellow Springs Arts Council. Several of the photos are large scale in format.

Based in Yellow Springs, Collins earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from The University of Cincinnati College of Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning and has worked as an editorial and advertising photographer.

For this exhibit, Collins drew on his photographic archive of “quiet moments”.

“‘In Dreams’ is a series of photographs that captures the fleeting nature of dreams and the moments suspended between sleep and waking,” he said.

“Each still is a fragment of a larger narrative. These photographs are open to interpretation and invite you to linger in the in-between.”

"I Always Chose You". Photograph by Matthew Collins on view at the Yellow Springs Arts Council.

Credit: Matthew Collins

Credit: Matthew Collins

The photographs are of both interior and exterior environments and were taken in locations ranging from Dayton to London to Mexico. There are recognizable sites, including the columns of Pompeii and the tower of Big Ben.

The images with the most intrigue are the ambiguous locations that capture a moment — a 1970s living room with ghostly imprints on the shag carpeting, two red paddles nestled like lovers on a ping pong table, a hazy seaside cliff begging to be the location of a noir mystery. These photos get at the cinema-like quality that Collins references as inspiration.

"All Those Years" by photographer Matthew Collins, on view at the Yellow Springs Art Council.

Credit: Matthew Collins

Credit: Matthew Collins

“The show was originally going to be a series of images taken while shooting real estate over the last 12 years. My search then moved on to other images in my archive that I had always loved. I collected 13-20 images that had a quality I couldn’t quite put my finger on. They felt to me as if they were a still from a movie or a video. They felt like they had more to say.”

The show shares its title with a Roy Orbison song of loneliness and longing. Though Collins didn’t hear the song until after deciding the name of the show, several of his images are imbued with a similar sense of melancholy.

Collins said that each of his images is part of a larger narrative, though the form this story takes outside of the photographs is open to interpretation.

“I feel the story is for the viewer to continue, to maybe finish. The viewer can decide why they left the piano in that blue room and what type of couch sat there. I’ve always enjoyed photographing empty rooms and having the viewer wonder what happened there. I enjoy the ambiguity of it.”

MORE DETAILS

What: “In Dreams”, Photography by Matthew Collins

Where: Yellow Springs Arts Council, 111 Corry St., Yellow Springs

When: March 7-30, 2025. Hours are Thursday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. The artist will be present on Saturdays

More: matthew-collins.com

About the Author

Hannah Kasper holds a BFA in Painting from the Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia and an MFA from Glasgow School of Art in Scotland. Her column "A Day in the Life" runs weekly in the Dayton Daily News. More info at www.hannahkasper.com.