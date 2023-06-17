Updates to tri-level home include new roof

This Colonial-style, aluminum and brick tri-level home is in the Greenlawn Village Subdivision and was originally built in 1970. It is located in the Springfield Local School District.

The front of the home has a concrete driveway and two-car attached garage with opener. The covered front porch has four two story pillars, and the front door has a glass oval inset and a storm door.

The front entry has wood flooring and a ceiling light. From the entry, carpeted steps lead up to the second level and the living room with neutral carpet and a picture window. This room is open to the formal dining room with a decorative chandelier and sliding glass door leading to the rear deck.

Open to the dining room is the kitchen with wood flooring, updated black stainless and black appliances — including a range, dishwasher, microwave and side-by-side refrigerator. There is a ceiling fan and tile backsplash and solid surface counters. There is also an island with a solid surface top and small seating area.

The kitchen is open to the breakfast room at one end, with tile flooring and a ceiling fan. Off this room are two pantries and there is also a skylight and vaulted ceilings. There is a half bath and laundry room on this level with tile flooring. The laundry room has built-in cabinets and shelving.

Step down a few steps from the kitchen to the family room and first level of the home. It has a woodburning fireplace with glass doors and hardwood flooring. This room also has a ceiling fan and an exterior door. Double French doors from this room lead to the enclosed sunroom with tile flooring and double closets. Another set of French doors leads out to the covered deck.

There are double closets in the hallway off the family room and a bedroom suite is also located on this level. This bedroom has neutral carpet and an ensuite bathroom with wood vanity and wall cabinets, tile flooring and walk-in shower with glass doors. There is also a walk-in closet.

The third level is accessed by stairs off the living room and there is hardwood flooring in the hallway. This floor has two bedrooms and a master bedroom suite as well as an additional full bath. One bedroom has hardwood flooring and a ceiling light and the other has neutral carpeting and a ceiling light. The master bedroom suite has neutral carpeting, a ceiling light and ensuite bath with tile flooring, a double vanity, a linen closet, a garden soaking tub with tile surround, and a walk-in shower with glass doors. The master bedroom also has two walk-in closets with custom organization systems.

The rear of the home features a deck with built-in seating and a paver patio connected to it. Part of the deck is covered and has a railing. There is an additional paver patio with wood pergola swing on the side of the deck and the entire rear yard is fenced with wood pickets. Wood steps lead to the private wood deck off the dining room.

Updates include a new roof (July 2022) and newer HVAC. The home has a partial basement (unfinished) for storage.

Facts:

830 Weybridge Drive, Springfield, OH 45503

Four bedrooms, three- and one-half bathrooms

2,820 square feet

.31-acre lot

Price: $375,000

Directions: N. Limestone street (Rt 72) to right on Red Coach Drive to right on Torrence Drive to left on Wellsford Lane to right on Weybridge Drive.

Highlights: Wood flooring, neutral carpet and ceramic tile throughout, partial unfinished basement for a total of four levels, mud/sunroom connects backyard to family room, woodburning fireplace, first-level bedroom with ensuite bath, master bedroom with two walk-in closets and ensuite bath, kitchen with updated appliances, wood deck with built-in benches and wood pergola swing, picket fence surrounds entire rear yard, professional landscaping, vaulted ceilings and some skylights, security system.

For more details:

James Roediger

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937-322-0352

James.roediger@coldwellbanker.com