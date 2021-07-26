Updated two story on large lot

The family room is open to the dining area and kitchen. This area has wood floors, wood molding, a ceiling fan, and updated stainless steel appliances, including range with double ovens, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. The kitchen cabinets are dark hardwood and countertops are granite. There is also a tile backsplash. Recessed and pendant lighting and a double stainless sink.

The first floor also features a half bath with large vanity that leads out to the pool area in the back and a laundry room with cabinets and storage. Both rooms have wood floors.

The lot is 1 acre and features a fully fenced in-ground pool with large concrete patio. There is also a large yard barn in the back.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, including a large master with sitting area, a large walk-in closet with a window and ceiling fan. The ensuite master bath has a large vanity, walk-in shower and jetted tub. This bath also has vinyl flooring and the shower and tub both have spa features like waterfalls multiple shower heads. The additional bedrooms have large closets and ceiling fans. All carpet is new in 2021. Upstairs there is also an additional full bath with large vanity and shower/tub combination.

The lower level is recently finished and features a recreation room and an office/bedroom, both with newer carpeting. There is a full bath in the basement with walk-in shower and tile flooring. The unfinished area has room for storage and includes updated HVAC. There is also a sauna in this area that is included in the sale.

The large backyard features an in-ground pool with newer liner with concrete surround and metal fence. There is also a wood deck off the concrete patio.

The home features an attached two-car garage and a 10 x 20 yard shed in the rear.

Facts:

3297 Maple Grove Road, Springfield

2,240 Sq. Feet

Price: $399,900

Directions: Rt. 41 to Delrey to left on Deer Run left on Stoney Creek Rd to left on Maple Grove.

Highlights: Three bedrooms and four bathrooms, new carpet throughout, wood floors, updated stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Family room with woodburning stove, large walk-in closet in master, updated master bath with spa features, finished basement with rec room, office and full bath, in-ground pool in back with fence and newer liner, one acre lot, HVAC new in 2020.

For more details

Danielle Chapman

daniellerchapman@att.net

937-450-7783

Coldwell Banker Heritage